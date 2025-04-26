Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband - Dr Sriram Nene - believes that celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has decided to move base to London in order to 'enjoy their fame' and 'raise their kids normally'. In the past year, speculations have been strong regarding Virat and Anushka's possible move out of India. The Indian cricket team star and the renowned Bollywood actress were spotted in London on multiple occasions with some acquaintances confirming that they have moved to the United Kingdom. In a video on YouTube, Dr Nene recalled a conversation with Anushka and revealed why he believes the couple decided to shift out of India and move to a different country.

“I have a lot of respect (for him). We've met him multiple times; he's just a decent human being.”

“I'll tell you something, and this is what you learn, they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can't enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated,” he said.

“I get along with everyone; I'm bindaas. But even there, it becomes challenging. There's always a selfie moment. Not in a bad way, but there comes a time when it becomes intrusive, when you're at dinner or lunch, and you have to be polite about it. For my wife, it becomes an issue. But (Anushka and Virat) are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally,” he added.

Virat is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2025 and his performances has earned him a lot of praise from both fans as well as experts.