Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'Wonder' Ball Leaves Kieron Pollard Stunned

Former Pakistan all-rounder delivered a leg-spin bowling masterclass on Sunday as he powered Karachi King's comprehensive win over Multan Sultans in Match 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Chasing 189, Multan were skittled out for 125, with Karachi captain Afridi picking up three crucial wickets. Afridi cleaned up all three of his victims - Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and Saif Babar, as he conceded just 18 runs in four overs. His ball to snuff out the dangerous Pollard was easily among the best in the third edition of the PSL. The 38-year-old got the ball to pitch on the leg stump, turn viciously and hit Pollard's off stump. As Afridi celebrated, Pollard was left rather stunned.
Batting first, Karachi posted a challenging total of 188/3. Joe Denly starred for Karachi with a 55-ball 78, with Babar Azam too scoring a fifty (58).
The contest also witnessed a war of words between Pakistan teammates Ahmed Shehzad and Mohammad Amir.
The two were seen gesturing and having a go at each other during the match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.
Saturday's incident comes a few days after two more Pakistani internationals - Rahat Ali and Imad Wasim - were involved in a heated exchange during Match 19 of the PSL's third season.
With four wins under their belt, Karachi find themselves at the third position on the points table. On the other hand, Multan are 4th with 9 points from as many matches.