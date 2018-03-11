Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'Wonder' Ball Leaves Kieron Pollard Stunned

Former Pakistan all-rounder delivered a leg-spin bowling masterclass on Sunday as he powered Karachi King's comprehensive win over Multan Sultans in Match 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Chasing 189, Multan were skittled out for 125, with Karachi captain Afridi picking up three crucial wickets. Afridi cleaned up all three of his victims - Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and Saif Babar, as he conceded just 18 runs in four overs. His ball to snuff out the dangerous Pollard was easily among the best in the third edition of the PSL. The 38-year-old got the ball to pitch on the leg stump, turn viciously and hit Pollard's off stump. As Afridi celebrated, Pollard was left rather stunned.