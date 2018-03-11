Watch: Mohammed Amir, Ahmed Shehzad In War Of Words During PSL Match

Match 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a war of words between Pakistan teammates Ahmed Shehzad and Mohammad Amir. The two were seen gesturing and having a go at each other during the match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. Saturday's incident comes a few days after two more Pakistani internationals - Rahat Ali and Imad Wasim - were involved in a heated exchange during Match 19 of the PSL's third season. In the videos doing the rounds on social media, Karachi skipper Shahid Afridi can be seen calming the tempers down by asking Amir to go back to his bowling mark.