 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Pakistan Players Rahat Ali, Imad Wasim Involved In Heated Exchange During PSL Match

Updated: 10 March 2018 16:24 IST

Imad Wasim top scored for his side with a 35-run knock. Anwar Ali and Rahat Ali picked up two wickets each to hand Quetta a comprehensive win. Watson was named Player of the Match.

Watch: Pakistan Players Rahat Ali, Imad Wasim Involved In Heated Exchange During PSL Match
Rahat Ali and Imad Wasim were involved in a heated exchange during PSL's 19th match. © Twitter

Match 19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a heated exchange between two Pakistan players. Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and Quetta Gladiators pacer Rahat Ali, both who have represented Pakistan at the international level, had a go at each other. The incident occurred in the 16th over of Karachi's innings after Imad Wasim was dismissed by Rahat Ali. The left-hander lost his cool after Rahat Ali's send-off gesture. Imad Wasim continued to express his displeasure over the incident as we walked off the field.

Batting first, Quetta posted 180/4 thanks to Shane Watson (90) and Kevin Pietersen's (52) half centuries. In reply, Karachi failed to put up a fight as they were restricted to 113/8 in their 20 overs. Imad Wasim top scored for his side with a 35-run knock. Anwar Ali and Rahat Ali picked up two wickets each to hand Quetta a comprehensive win. Watson was named Player of the Match.

The win helped Quetta accumulate 8 points in 7 matches, while the Karachi Kings have 7 points in 6 games so far.

 

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Rahat Ali Imad Wasim Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Imad Wasim and Rahat Ali had a go at each othetr
  • Imad Wasim top scored for Karachi Kings
  • Rahat Ali picked up two wickets
Related Articles
Pakistan Send Rahat Ali, Babar Azam as Replacements to Sri Lanka
Pakistan Send Rahat Ali, Babar Azam as Replacements to Sri Lanka
Injured Rahat Ali Out of Test Series Against Bangladesh
Injured Rahat Ali Out of Test Series Against Bangladesh
World Cup: I Can Do Well Against India, Says Pakistan Pacer Rahat Ali
World Cup: I Can Do Well Against India, Says Pakistan Pacer Rahat Ali
ICC Approves Rahat Ali
ICC Approves Rahat Ali's Induction for World Cup
Rahat Ali Called Up to Replace Injured Junaid Khan
Rahat Ali Called Up to Replace Injured Junaid Khan
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.