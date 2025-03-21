New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: Pakistan enter the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand needing to win, having lost both of the first two games to the Kiwis. As a result, Pakistan must win each of the remaining three T20Is in order to win the series. On the other hand, the Black Caps will aim to outclass Pakistan yet again and seal a series victory with two T20Is to go. New Zealand dismissed Pakistan for just 91 in the first T20I, chasing down the target in 10.1 overs, before beating them again in a shortened 15-over contest in the second game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will take place on Friday, March 21.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I be held?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be held at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will start at 11:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:15 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and Fancode apps and websites.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)