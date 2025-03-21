New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan Opener Make Flying Start In Chase Of 205 vs NZ
New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I LIVE Scorecard Updates: Mark Chapman starred with a stunning 94. Pakistan trail 0-2 in the series, and must win to stay alive.
New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan made a superb start to their run chase, as Mohammad Haris smacked two sixes in the first over. New Zealand managed a total of 204 batting first against Pakistan in the third T20I in Auckland, with batter Mark Chapman starring with a 44-ball 94. Looking set for a huge score at one stage, Pakistan pulled the Kiwis back towards the end. Haris Rauf led the wickets column with three. Pakistan need to win in order to keep their hopes alive of winning a T20I bilateral series against a Top 8-ranked nation for the first time since 2021. Pakistan have been outclassed in the first two T20Is of the series, and enter this game as firm underdogs. This is Pakistan's first T20I series under the leadership of new captain Salman Ali Agha. (LIVE SCORECARD)
No run.
WIDE! Identical line and length, left alone. Wide given again.
WIDE! Way down leg on a length. Wide called.
Slower one, on the pads, good length, Mohammad Haris gets a bit across to work into the leg side, but inside edges it to the left of the keeper. Mitchell Hay dives to his left and stops the ball, but they cross for a single.
Swing and a miss! Touch full and around off, skidding through off the seam. Hasan Nawaz swings for the hills but connects thin air.
FOUR! Butchered! Back of a length, on top of off, Hasan Nawaz stays leg side of the ball, gets a bit forward and frees his arms. Times the ball to perfection and gets it past covers for a boundary.
Banged short on top of off, Mohammad Haris hops on the bounce and guides it to deep third. Ish Sodhi runs and dives across to his left to cut it off. A single taken. Good fielding effort there by Sodhi.
Length, on off, punched into the off side.
FOUR! Races away! On off, shaping away, full in length. Mohammad Haris gets in a bit of a tangle as he opens up his body and the ball takes a bit of an outside edge to run through the deep third region for a boundary. No chance for the fielder to cut it off to his left.
Back of a length, lifting off the deck, outside off, guided away to deep third for a single.
WIDE! A false start for Sears! Down leg, on a fullish length. Hasan Nawaz misses to flick. Wide called.
FOUR! Whipped away! Angling into the leg stump line, too full and straight. Mohammad Haris picks it up, uses his wrists and flicks it over short fine leg for a boundary.
Leading edge, falls safe! Full in length, on middle and leg. Haris closes his bat face a bit too early to play it across in the leg side. A leading edge is found and the ball lobs in front of the mid on region, lands safe.
Swing and a miss! Hard length, skidding off the deck, outside off, Mohammad Haris swings and misses as the ball passes above his angled bat.
FOUR! Uppish, but in the gap! Fuller in length, shaping away a shy bit, Mohammad Haris leans on it and slices it in the air, to the left of the point fielder for a boundary.
Full and on middle and leg, this is pushed to the left of mid on by Nawaz. A quick single taken.
A slip in place for Duffy! Good length, outside off, Mohammad Haris plays it late, opens the bat face, and the ball goes uppishly through the short third region for a single.
Jacob Duffy will operate from the other end.
On the shorter side, outside off, Mohammad Haris rides the bounce and taps it towards deep third for a single to end the over. A positive start for Pakistan. 15/0.
SIX! Innovative, and effective! Pitched fuller in length again from Kyle, on the middle and leg stump line, Mohammad Haris shuffles across the stumps and just scoops it over the keeper's head for a six.