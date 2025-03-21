New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan made a superb start to their run chase, as Mohammad Haris smacked two sixes in the first over. New Zealand managed a total of 204 batting first against Pakistan in the third T20I in Auckland, with batter Mark Chapman starring with a 44-ball 94. Looking set for a huge score at one stage, Pakistan pulled the Kiwis back towards the end. Haris Rauf led the wickets column with three. Pakistan need to win in order to keep their hopes alive of winning a T20I bilateral series against a Top 8-ranked nation for the first time since 2021. Pakistan have been outclassed in the first two T20Is of the series, and enter this game as firm underdogs. This is Pakistan's first T20I series under the leadership of new captain Salman Ali Agha. (LIVE SCORECARD)