Just days after the video of former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg insulting Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan's English outraged social media, another video has left fans fuming on the internet. In a video shared by Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans, the PSL mascot could be seen using the voiceover of India captain Rohit Sharma's press conference act after winning the ICC Champions Trophy. The video has received severe backlash from fans, as many deemed the act 'inappropriate'.

In the video, the league's mascot seemingly introduced the PSL 2025 trophy while using Rohit's comments about the Champions Trophy. Cricket fans in India, specifically, were't happy. Here's the video:

Here's how fans reacted to the video by Multan Sultans:

While Brad Hogg's actions towards Mohammad Rizwan were completely inappropriate, Multan Sultans and @aliktareen have further undermined his position by sharing a subpar video that involves body-shaming the World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma

PSL 2025 Begins On April 11

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will begin from April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The six-team tournament will see 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two eliminators and the final on May 18.

Also, the upcoming edition will feature an exhibition match, which will be played on April 8 in Peshawar. The teams of the match will be confirmed in due course. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on May 13.

Karachi's National Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each. The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two matches on weekends (Saturday) and one on a national holiday (Labour Day).

