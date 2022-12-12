Indian women's cricket team's thrilling victory over Australia in the 2nd T20I left the world of social media abuzz. With about 47,000 fans inside the DY Patil Sports Academy, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. put in an exemplary performance, first by matching Australia's total of 187 runs, then by beating them in the Super Over. After restricting the tourists to a score of 16 in the one-over eliminator, the Indian eves performed a victory lap while holding the country's flag in their hands.

The Instagram handle of Indian cricket team shared the video of the team's victory lap with the tricolour. The visuals have filled every Indian's heart with pride. Here's the video:

Smriti Mandhana scored 79 off 49 balls as Indian women nearly pulled off their highest-ever chase before both teams at tied 187. Mandhana also scored 13 in the Super Over to fashion the win.

"We haven't come good in close games against them although we have given them a fight. Close matches are something that whole Indian team is trying to work on and it started from the Commonwealth Games semi-final. Some matches have started going our way. People are adapting to pressure and we have a lot of match-winners," Mandhana said at the post-match press conference on Sunday.

Mandhana said that 45 odd runs off 25 balls is something that even one year back, she wouldn't have envisaged that the team would be able to chase down.

"If 45 is required off 25 balls, the Indian women's team, a year back, you never knew and it might not have happened. Now we have Richa, Deepti (Sharma) and we have Devika (Vaidya). They are developing well," the senior player said in the press conference.

