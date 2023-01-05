Making his return to the Indian team, Sanju Samson didn't have the best of outing with the bat in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The batter only scored 5 runs from 6 balls, letting the opportunity of impressing the team management slip from his hands. Even in the field, Samson left many bemused with a dropped catch early in the game. The opportunity came on the bowling of India captain Hardik Pandya who wasn't pleased seeing Samson let the catch go begging.

Opening the bowling for India in the match looked to have gotten the better of Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka as the ball ballooned up in the air towards Samson at mid-off. The Kerala cricketer, who is primarily a wicket-keeper, covered good ground before putting in a dive to complete the catch. Samson managed to grab the catch but as soon as his elbows touched the ground, the ball popped out.

Hardik was understandably displeased seeing the opportunity being spilled and had a bemused look on his face. But, the India skipper later had a wry smile on his face while looking at Samson.

Here's the video:

As for the match, debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi led an inspired bowling with his four wickets as India edged out Sri Lanka by two runs in a thrilling opening Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

Mavi returned figures of 4-22 to help the hosts bowl out Sri Lanka for 160 in a victory target of 163 and lead the three-match series 1-0 in Mumbai.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The 24-year-old Mavi was ably supported by fellow pace bowlers Umran Malik and Harshal Patel as they picked up two wickets each.

Axar Patel, a left-arm spinner, held his nerve in a tense last over when Sri Lanka needed 12 for a win and Chamika Karunaratne gave India a scare with his unbeaten 23.

Deepak Hooda (41) and Axar (31) set up victory with an unbeaten 68-run sixth-wicket stand that steered India to 162-5 after being tested by the Sri Lankan bowlers.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Rishabh Pant To Undergo Surgery For Ligament Tears, Will Be Monitored By BCCI Medical Team