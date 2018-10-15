Watch: Fan Invades Pitch, Tries To Kiss Rohit Sharma During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

A fan recently broke through the security cordon to click a selfie with India captain Virat Kohli during the second Test versus the West Indies in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma, who was India's stand-in captain during the recently concluded Asia Cup in Kohli's absence, also couldn't escape the overwhelming love of his die-hard fans. During the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy game between Mumbai and Bihar, which Mumbai won by nine wickets, a fan jumped onto the field and ran to the pitch to plant a kiss on Rohit Sharma's cheeks. A video of this was shared by a Twitter user and is on the verge of breaking the Internet. Going by what meets the eye, the helmet dutifully protected Sharma from this unforeseeable bouncer.
@Ateet_Sharma @manoj_dimri @vikrantgupta73 Rohit Sharma Fan In Vijay Hazare trophy pic.twitter.com/GGv6ehPvWb— Abhinav Rai (@Abhinav9560) October 15, 2018
Mumbai have now made the semi-finals of the List A tournament, and are now gearing up to face Jharkhand on October 17. The second semi-final will be played between Delhi and Hyderabad.
For Delhi, Gautam Gambhir looks in prime form after scoring a century to beat Haryana in the quarter-finals.
Sharma, the vice-captain of the Indian squad, is expected to join Team India for the first ODI against West Indies on October 21. After playing a five-match ODI series, the Virat Kohli-led side will lock horns with the Windies in a three-match T20I series, which starts November 4.