Wasim Akram, Former Pakistan Great, Called Mohammad Kaif A 'Legendary Fielder'

Mohammad Kaif, former India cricketer, is one of the finest fielders India has ever produced. Not only run outs, he has also taken some excellent catches in his cricketing career. Just like his agile fielding during his playing days, Kaif is quite active on social media platforms. Kaif on Monday took to Twitter and started a question and answer session and gave his fans the opportunity to interact with him. One fan went on to the ask Kaif about the best compliment he had ever received from a peer. Kaif took no time and replied by taking former Pakistan great Wasim Akram's name.

"Recently in St. Moritz, Switzerland by the legendary Wasim Akram when he said, once a legendary fielder, always a legendary fielder and finisher", Kaif replied the fan on his official Twitter account.

Another Twitter user asked Kaif about his favourite all-time fielder to which he replied Jonty Rhodes. "The great @JontyRhodes8 . Need to dedicate time to fielding as much as to batting or bowling", he replied.

Kaif was part of former India opener Virender Sehwag's team Diamond in the St. Moritz Ice Cricket tournament held in Switzerland. Shahid Afridi-led Royals beat Virender Sehwag-led Diamonds in the first match of the two-day tournament.