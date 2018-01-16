'It's All Over': Mohammad Kaif Tweets After India Lose Virat Kohli In Second Test vs South Africa

After bowling out South Africa for 258 in the second innings, India got off to a poor start as the visitors lost both openers without too many on the board. Murali Vijay was the first one to go as he was cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada while KL Rahul played an awful shot to throw away his wicket. India were in a spot of bother as India captain Virat Kohli made his way out to the middle. But Kohli's stay at the crease was shortlived as Lungi Ngidi got one to nip back into the right-hander and Kohli was caught right in front. Soon after his dismissal, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment. "Unfortunately it's all over. Kohli gone, India gone," Kaif tweeted.
Kaif, earlier felt that India had a very good chance in winning the Test match, after bowling out South Africa. "Have a feeling this is going to be a cracking run chase. 287 to get , once you get in you need to make it count. We have a chance," he wrote.
The 37-year-old went on to further add that if anyone plays a match winning knock here, then it will be remembered beyond eras.
India still need 252 runs to level the three-match series, having lost the first Test at Newlands, Cape Town by 72 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara is holding fort along with Parthiv Patel, who was hit by a short ball shortly after he came to the crease as Ngidi generated good pace of the slow wicket in Centurion. India will have their task cut out in the final day, when they come out to bat and with the wicket keeping up and down, it will not be easy for the visitors to reach the target set by the South Africans. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will have to play out of their skin, if India has to reach anywhere close to that target.