Junior Kaif Stuns Sachin Tendulkar By Smashing Him Through Covers
Tendulkar posted a video of Kaif's son facing the bowling machine at one of the centres of a popular gaming destination. The video had Tendulkar's depiction as a bowler on the screen and the kid played the master blaster with ease.
Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar dominated the 22-yards for more than two decades. Not just with the bat, Tendulkar also known to be the man with the golden arm was often seen foxing batsmen with his leg-spin, off-spin and sometimes googlies. But, on Friday, there was a rare scene when a kid smashed the master blaster through covers. The kid was Mohammad Kaif's son Kabir.
Delighted by the youngster's talent, Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted the video with a beautiful message.
"Junior Kaif smashing it beautifully through the covers. Well done. Keep playing always," Tendulkar wrote.
Junior Kaif smashing it beautifully through the covers. Well done. Keep playing always. @MohammadKaif pic.twitter.com/lsUd8s1LCD— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2017
In reply, Kaif, who has played a lot of cricket alongside Tendulkar, said: "I always found it difficult to pick you in the nets @sachin_rt Paaji, whether it would be leg-spin, off-spin, cutter, wrong-un. My son Kabir seems to have handled your bowling much better :) And as you say ,India will transform when we keep playing a sport atleast. With you, always!".
I always found it difficult to pick you in the nets @sachin_rt Paaji,whether it would be leg-spin,off-spin,cutter, wrong-un. My son Kabir seems to have handled your bowling much better :) And as you say ,India will transform when we keep playing a sport atleast.With you,always! https://t.co/0LTN1Gupi6— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 29, 2017
Kaif is best remembered for his knock in the final of 2002 Natwest Trophy against England.
Kaif last appeared for India in 2006 in an ODI match against South Africa at Port Elizabeth. He is yet to announce his retirement.