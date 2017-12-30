Junior Kaif Stuns Sachin Tendulkar By Smashing Him Through Covers

Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted the video with a beautiful message.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted the video with a beautiful message. © AFP

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar dominated the 22-yards for more than two decades. Not just with the bat, Tendulkar also known to be the man with the golden arm was often seen foxing batsmen with his leg-spin, off-spin and sometimes googlies. But, on Friday, there was a rare scene when a kid smashed the master blaster through covers. The kid was Mohammad Kaif's son Kabir.

Tendulkar posted a video of Kaif's son facing the bowling machine at one of the centres of a popular gaming destination. The video had Tendulkar's depiction as a bowler on the screen and the kid played the master blaster with ease.

Delighted by the youngster's talent, Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted the video with a beautiful message.

"Junior Kaif smashing it beautifully through the covers. Well done. Keep playing always," Tendulkar wrote.

Junior Kaif smashing it beautifully through the covers. Well done. Keep playing always. @MohammadKaif pic.twitter.com/lsUd8s1LCD — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2017

In reply, Kaif, who has played a lot of cricket alongside Tendulkar, said: "I always found it difficult to pick you in the nets @sachin_rt Paaji, whether it would be leg-spin, off-spin, cutter, wrong-un. My son Kabir seems to have handled your bowling much better :) And as you say ,India will transform when we keep playing a sport atleast. With you, always!".

I always found it difficult to pick you in the nets @sachin_rt Paaji,whether it would be leg-spin,off-spin,cutter, wrong-un. My son Kabir seems to have handled your bowling much better :) And as you say ,India will transform when we keep playing a sport atleast.With you,always! https://t.co/0LTN1Gupi6 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 29, 2017

Kaif is best remembered for his knock in the final of 2002 Natwest Trophy against England.