The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has undergone a big change, with a new chairman and selection committee coming in. The new appointments include the likes of Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq both of whom will assume the role of selectors for the senior men's national team. As far as the captaincy of Babar Azam is concerned, Afridi is clear as to what he expects from the Pakistan skipper going forward. In a chat with the media, Afridi said that he wants to see Babar's name among the 'world-class captains' in the cricketing spectrum.

"See we are going to run this selection committee talking everyone together as it is not only a captain's team. A lot of things that were pointed out earlier, we would like to cover them because we want good results."

"Babar Azam is the backbone of our team. We would want him to join the list of world-class captains just the way he is a world-class player."

"So we are basically here to support him and share our experiences (with him). We think we can help him in certain things where improvement as a captain is possible."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at a pre-match conference on Sunday that the changes in the board would not affect the players as they are professionals and are supposed to perform for the country.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"There have been changes but we are not concerned with that, our main focus is to win the series against New Zealand. We have no say in matters of the board," he said.

Babar, whose Test captaincy is on the line after the whitewash against England, said that interim chief selector, Shahid Afridi had spoken to him before adding three more players to the national squad for the two Tests against New Zealand.

Pace bowlers, Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani and off-spinner, Sajid Khan were added to the squad by the new national selection committee that also includes Abdul Razzaq, Rao Iftikher and Haroon Rasheed.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Viral: French President's Speech In Dressing Room After Team's World Cup Miss