Left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League, kissed New Zealand batter Martin Guptill after dismissing him during his side's PSL match against Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday. The Gladiators were chasing a target of 241 runs against the Zalmi in the 20-over-a-side game. They got off to really good start, but Wahab got better of Guptill to bring his side back in the game. On the fifth ball of the third over, Riaz pitched a fast short ball. Guptill failed to time his pull properly and edged the ball in the air. Riaz took the catch comfortably on the follow through and then kissed Guptill on the latter's helmet grill.

Talking about the game, Quetta Gladiators chased down the target of 241 runs against Peshawar Zalmi with 8 wickets in hand.

It was Babar Azam's 115 off 65 that helped Zalmi post a daunting total of 240 for 2 in 20 overs. In the first half, it seemed that the game was all but over for Gladiators, but then Jason Roy happened.

The right-handed England batter tore apart the opponent's bowling attack with his masterclass 145 not out off only 63 balls. His innings was laced with 20 fours and 5 sixes as Gladiators successfully completed the third-highest chase ever in T20 cricket history with 10 balls to spare.

Coming out to open with Guptill, Roy never let the opponent bowlers settle. While Guptill scored 21 off 8 balls, Roy dominated throughout the innings. Such was the attack from the Gladiators in the second innings that the most economical bowler for the Zalmi was Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who conceded at a run rate of 9.50.

