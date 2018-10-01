Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi Disclose Their Toughest Opponents

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag and Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi were known for their fearless and swashbuckling batting styles. Whenever these two stepped up to play for their respective countries, the opponent teams knew they would witness some unrelenting pressure. Whomsoever the opponent, both Virender Sehwag and Shahid Afridi instilled a kind of fear in them. Despite their bravado, these two also had their share of weaknesses. In a live video chat, Sehwag revealed the name of the bowler he dreaded facing. "If there is one bowler I was scared of it was Shoaib Akhtar. You didn't know which ball he would hit on your shoe and which one on your head. And he has hit many bouncers on my head. I was scared of him but had fun hitting balls from him too," he said.

Afridi, on the other hand, said he wasn't afraid of anyone in particular but admitted that he always found it difficult to bowl to Sehwag. "As such, I wasn't scared of anyone but the one player it was difficult to bowl to was Sehwag," Afridi said in a chat hosted by UC Browser, which was published by quint.com.

Both Sehwag and Afridi also spoke at length about their favourite moments in their careers. Sehwag said India's World Cup triumph in the 2007 and 2011 was one of his favourites.

"For us, there was two - 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup. In 2007, we had a really young team and no one had expected us to do well or win, that too in South Africa. And 2011, because before India, no other host nation had won the World Cup," Sehwag revealed.

Meanwhile, Afridi said Pakistan's victory in the 2009 T20 World Cup was his favourite memory. "2009 World Cup was memorable for us because of the Sri Lanka incident that had happened and Pakistan cricket was struggling. That win was important to lift the spirits of our nation," he signed off.