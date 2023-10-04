The Indian cricket team gears up for the start of the Cricket World Cup 2023, with Rohit Sharma and Co's first match scheduled to be held on October 08 against Australia. Though the Indian team couldn't get the required practice under their belt in the warm-up match against England and Netherlands, the team looks prepared for the gigantic challenge. But, ahead of the start of the World Cup, India's talismanic Virat Kohli has a humble request from his friends.

Whenever a World Cup is held, the family members and friends of players always ask them for tickets. Understanding that such a situation is likely to arise this time as well, kohli posted a funny yet serious Instagram story.

“As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your home pls,” Kohli wrote in on the micro-blogging portal.

Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) secretary Avnish Parmar has said that the state cricket board will sell offline tickets of the matches for the local fans.

While speaking at a press conference, Parmar said that many changes have been made in the Dharamshala stadium before the start of the upcoming World Cup to give the fans a world-class experience.

The HPCA secretary said that a new drainage system has been installed in the stadium that will help the matches to start even after 15-20 mm of rain. He added that new LED lights have also been installed.

When asked about the capacity of the stadium, Parmar said that it is still the same but the stands have been renovated.

He confirmed that the HPCA will soon install counters to sell offline for the local fans in the state.

“Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association made some changes in the stadium, we have made a subway system in the stadium which will help the matches to start even after 15-20 mm rain. We installed new LED lights. Many other works are also going on in the stadium to give the fans a world-class experience. The capacity of the stadium is still the same but we have renovated the stands on the ground. On September 27 the ODI World Cup trophy is coming to the state and will be kept at Dharamshala. 10 days before the start of the ODI World Cup match in Dharamshala we will install counters to sell offline tickets for the local fans,” Avnish Parmar said in a press conference.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host five matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup including India's clash against New Zealand.

With ANI inputs