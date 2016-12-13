 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Captaincy Has Areas That Need Improvement: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 13 December 2016 21:02 IST

Riding on Virat Kohli's sensational knock, India thrashed England by an innings and 36 runs in Mumbai to seal the Test series 3-0.

Virat Kohli's Captaincy Has Areas That Need Improvement: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli on Tuesday climbed to number two on ICC's rankings for Test batsmen. © BCCI

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday said that Virat Kohli needed to fine-tune some aspects of his captaincy in order to attain more success in Test cricket. Speaking to NDTV, the former India opener gave Kohli seven out of ten for his leadership after India sealed the five-match Test series against England 3-0. The 28-year-old led from the front in the fourth Test in Mumbai, scoring a record-breaking double century. Riding on Kohli's sensational knock, the hosts thrashed England by an innings and 36 runs in Mumbai.

"I would give Virat Kohli's captaincy a 7 on 10. There are certain areas of improvement," he said.

Gavaskar, however, backed the lad from Delhi to lead India to glory away from home as well.

"Kohli leads from the front and that is what lifts the confidence of the players. This will give them a belief that they can deliver anywhere, in any conditions," Gavaskar added.

The former India captain also lauded Kohli's batting brilliance in recent months.

"Look at the confidence, look at his balance at the crease, look at the way he shapes up to play every delivery. That just tells you that Kohli will have a very special season.

"There is no such thing as a perfect batsman, but Virat is getting closer to it. His double hundred in Mumbai was near perfect," Gavaskar said.

Kohli has been in sensational form in 2016. The stylish right-hander has scored runs in all three formats. This also reflects on the positions he occupies in the ICC rankings in Tests (2nd), T20Is (1st) and ODIs (1st).

Kohli has scored runs all over the world, barring England. But Gavaskar has backed the superstar batsman to get runs when he plays in England next.

"Virat has scored runs everywhere except England. You need to survive the early overs there. Temperament in key and that will decide how well he will perform in England. But I think he will deliver on his next tour there," Gavaskar further added.

 

Topics : Virat Kohli Sunil Gavaskar Cricket India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has 13 Test wins as India's skipper
  • Under Kohli, Indian team is now unbeaten in 17 Tests
  • Kohli is the first Indian captain to score three double tons
Related Articles
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.