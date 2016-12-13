 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Virat Kohli Gets Kapil Dev's Support On James Anderson's 'Technical Deficiencies' Comment

Updated: 13 December 2016 17:24 IST

Virat Kohli can play well in any condition, according to Kapil Dev, contrary to what James Anderson said

Virat Kohli Gets Kapil Dev's Support On James Anderson's 'Technical Deficiencies' Comment
James Anderson's comments on Virat Kohli irked Ravichandran Ashwin and he made it known. © AFP

Virat Kohli is in the form of his life and the list of his admirers is also growing by the day. So, when James Anderson said the India Test captain's 'technical deficiencies' were getting negated due to Indian conditions, he grew widespread support from world-wide.

After Sunil Gavaskar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Graeme Smith, now India's first World Cup wining captain Kapil Dev has come in support of Kohli's technique.

Kapil said Kohli can and will score runs in all countries including England, where he endured a tough time two years ago.

"Virat can very well play in all conditions. He is simply playing fabulous cricket. It is great to see an Indian play like this. I have never seen a cricketer like him," Kapil said.

Anderson triggered a controversy by saying Kohli had made a mountain of runs in Indian conditions, which according to the England pace spearhead, "take any flaws out of the equation".

In a lighter vein, Kapil went on to say that Kohli can even score runs with his sunglasses on, considering he is in the form of his life.

The 28-year-old Kohli has already scored 41 international hundreds and averages more than 50 in all three formats.

Is he good enough to break Sachin Tendulkar's records and is he better than his peers - Joe Root and Steve Smith? Kapil said, "All I would say is look at Virat's record. That speaks for itself. The records show that he is the best at the moment," said Kapil.

However, he said that it is too early to judge Kohli's captaincy even though he has managed to win five successive series. "It is too early. He has got a long way to go."

The former India all-rounder also lauded the effort of star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who alongside Kohli has been instrumental in the team's recent success.

"He is one of the fabulous bowlers we have seen. Rather than he breaking my record or anyone else's, what target he would set for others is more important," he said.

Former India coach Madan Lal was also part of the gathering. He too praised Kohli besides expressing surprise at England's abject failure in the ongoing five-match series.

"I was a bit surprised with England's performance. They played very badly. They have not even played 30 percent of their calibre despite winning the toss a couple of times. India simply outclassed them," Lal, who represented India in the 80s, said.

On Kohli, he added: "He has created new passion in the team and has given confidence to all the players. A leader has to give a lot of confidence to the players and he has done that. His batting form has been phenomenal. Let people like Anderson say whatever they want, it doesn't make a difference," Lal added.

Topics : Virat Kohli James Anderson Kapil Dev Sunil Gavaskar Inzamam-ul-Haq India England India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Anderson said Kohli technical shortcomings were not evident in India
  • Kohli has received support from world-wide
  • The India Test captain recently scored his third Test ton of 2016
Related Articles
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.