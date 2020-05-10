Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan Pay Tribute To Maharashtra Police With Brilliant Gesture

India captain Virat Kohli and former fast-bowler Zaheer Khan changed their display pictures on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo as a tribute to the police force. "Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo," Kohli tweeted and also requested his fans to follow suit. "Join me in this endeavour," he wrote.

Zaheer Khan also changed his profile picture to the Maharashtra Police logo, and simply captioned it "#NewProfilePic".

Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma have also donated Rs 5 lakh each for the welfare of the personnel of Mumbai Police.

"Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted on Saturday.

Maharashtra have so far recorded 20,228 cases, the highest in India, where the totally number of cases is close to 63,000.

Kohli had earlier also shared a video message acknowledging the efforts of Delhi Police during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, for doing their duty as well as providing food to the needy in this time of crisis.

Kohli has been vocal in urging his followers to follow guidelines and maintain social distancing as the country fights the coronavirus crisis.