Coronavirus: Virat Kohli Requests People To Take 21-Day Lockdown Seriously

Updated: 27 March 2020 18:03 IST
With India in the middle of a 21-day lockdown to counter the coronavirus pandemic, Virat Kohli, in a video, urged people to take it seriously in order for it to be effective.

Virat Kohli has been constantly sharing messages and videos on his social media handles. © Twitter@imVkohli

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain, has been constantly sharing messages and videos on his social media handles, requesting people to follow the safety guidelines issued by the government seriously. On Thursday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter once again and shared a video in which he can be seen urging the citizens of India to maintain social distancing and take the 21-day nationwide lockdown, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, seriously.

"Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days - people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines - it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels," Kohli said in the video.

"I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also, we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus. Please follow the experts as they are working very hard. It will only be successful when we follow our duties rather than going out in groups and breaking rules. This for me is an act against the country's well-being. So now, I along with all of you wish to see things improve and please follow the directives of the government. Jai Hind!," Kohli concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide three-week lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight an essential step to fight coronavirus.

Most of the sporting events around the world have either been delayed or cancelled as the coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Indian cricket team's most recent ODI series against South Africa was aborted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the BCCI delayed the start of this year's Indian Premier League amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the IPL has been put back from March 29 until April 15 "as a precautionary measure" over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli requested people to follow the safety guidelines seriously
  • On Thursday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter once again and shared a video
  • PM Modi announced a nationwide 3-week lockdown starting Tuesday midnight
