Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced each other in the 43rd match of IPL 2023 on Monday. The Faf du Plessis-led side successfully defended a small total of 126 for 9 against KL Rahul and company at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, thanks to their disciplined bowling attack. Still, it could not become the highlight of the game as the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir spat hogged all the attention. The ugly scene ended in teammates of both the players coming in between to ease the matter down. For the unversed, this was not the first time the two cricket legends were involved in an altercation and history has the proof!

The start (IPL 2013)

Going a decade back, one would witness a similar war of words between Kohli and Gambhir. It was an RCB vs KKR game in 2013 IPL. Then RCB skipper Kohli was dismissed and his counterpart Gambhir said something to him. Not kind words, for sure! Kohli didn't take a back seat and the consequence saw the duo getting involved in a heated argument. It was also followed by the two physically pushing each other. Such intense was the clash that their teammates had to intervene to placate the duo.

Rivalry continues (IPL 2016)

Three years later, Kohli and Gambhir once again got involved in a clash. This time too it was an RCB-KKR game, but in 2016 IPL. Towards the end of RCB's chase, Gambhir, at one stage, collected the ball and threw it at the stumps at the non-striker's end, even though Kohli had comfortably completed the run. Gambhir did his part and Kohli accepted the invitation. What next? The duo got involved in a heated argument. And this time, the match officials also got involved.

Did it end there? No! (IPL 2023)

Fast forward to May 1, 2023, the duo of Kohli and Gambhir once again got involved in a verbal altercation. This time the BCCI fined both Kohli and Gambhir 100 percent of their match fees. Naveen-ul-Haq -- who too had a heated exchange with Kohli -- faced a 50 percent fine.