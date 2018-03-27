Virat Kohli Should Be Made To Suffer, Says Bob Willis Opposing His County Stint

Former England pacer Bob Willis feels that India captain Virat Kohli playing county cricket is nonsense. Willis has vehemently opposed players plying their trade in county cricket. Kohli has opted for a county stint with Surrey this June to prepare well for India's overseas tour in England starting in June. Willis is of the belief that it hampers the growth of young, English talent and allows the Indian Test captain the chance to play his way into form ahead of the series.

"I can't stand overseas players in county cricket," said Willis who was quoted by Sky Sports.

"It doesn't benefit the players stranded in the second XI year on year and the youngsters. The only way to improve our Test team is to have as many England-qualified players playing in the County Championship as possible. Instead, they're going to pay Kohli, presumably, five figures a match so he can hone his skills in English conditions before a Test series. It's a nonsense," he added.

The veteran pacer went on to say that Kohli should be made to suffer. "He should be made to suffer and average 30 in England as he has done before. We don't want England starting to lose Test matches at home because we're accommodating all of these visiting players."

Kohli will miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan and focus solely on the England tour (from late June to September) where the Indian team will play a five-Test series, three T20Is and a three-match ODI series.

While it is yet to be ascertained which county Kohli will represent, it could be Surrey in all likelihood.