After being strongly criticized for his controversial gesture during the Boxing Day Test vs India, Australia cricketer Travis Head has given clarification for his act. The incident occurred during the final session of Day 5 when Head got the wicket of Rishabh Pant at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pant, who had been playing a brisk innings of 30, was dismissed while trying to play a big shot. Following the wicket, Head celebrated by pointing one finger into a circularly shaped hand, a gesture that sparked widespread debate.

Head, while speaking to Triple M Radio about the celebration, said: "Finger on the ice. I started in Sri Lanka. I put my finger on the ice and be ready to go for the next one.

"I didn't expect to be bowling. I thought Galle would be my next bowling. I'll go put it down in a little cup of ice, be ready to go up there next."

Earlier, former India star Navjot Singh Sidhu had criticised Head for his gesture.

Australia clinched a 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series. With this loss, India's chances of -qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's fade away.

To make it to the WTC Final now, India need to win the fifth and final Test match of the series and then expect Sri Lanka to prevent an Australian victory in the upcoming two-match Test series between the sides.

Talking about the fourth Test at MCG, Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 5 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

(With ANI Inputs)