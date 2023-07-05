Team India landed in Barbados earlier this week ahead of the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies, starting Wednesday, July 12. On Monday, the BCCI shared a video of Team India's arrival in Barbados. In the video, the players and the members of the support staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid, were seen enjoying a beach volleyball session. On Wednesday, the BCCI shared another video where the players caught up with West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers.

In the video, Dravid was seen introducing the Indian players to Sir Garfield Sobers. India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were also seen sharing a laugh with the living legend.

In Barbados & in the company of greatness! #TeamIndia meet one of the greatest of the game - Sir Garfield Sobers #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/f2u1sbtRmP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023

On June 23, the BCCI had announced the India squad for the tour of West Indies, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad earning the call-ups for the Test squad.

India will be playing West Indies in all three formats but the squad for the T20I series will be revealed at a later time. The series begins with the first Test in Dominica starting July 12.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jay

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.