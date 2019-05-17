 
Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Mercilessly Trolled For Their Rap In New Ad

Updated: 17 May 2019 11:00 IST

The advertisement released on Thursday shows Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rapping about the benefits of the products.

The new ad features Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant showing off their coolness. © Screengrab @imVkohli

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant signed up as official brand ambassadors of a company to promote its new line of face care products. The company released a bizarre new advertising campaign that features Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant showing off their coolness. The advertisement released on Thursday shows Kohli and Pant rapping about the benefits of the products. "Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you've got the look, you're gonna rule," Kohli says at the start of the jingle. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the new ad with his fans. Obviously, the ad was instantly seen by his millions of followers but it seems that they did not like it.

It is just one of many of advertising projects Kohli has signed up to in recent weeks.

Since the end of his Indian Premier League campaign, Kohli has been a busy man.

"I am very excited to be a part of Team Himalaya and be the ambassador for their Men's Face Wash range. Himalaya is a trusted brand and one of my favourite brands too! I have been a patron of Himalaya products for a long time now. I look forward to a long association with Himalaya MEN!," Kohli said.

"I am very happy to be associated with Himalaya. Himalaya has helped people lead happier and healthier lives for over 88 years, and I am proud to be the brand ambassador for the Men's Grooming range of Himalaya. Youngsters like me are always looking for good products to fulfil our grooming needs, and Himalaya MEN provides the perfect solution for this. Looking forward to a fruitful association with Himalaya MEN!," Pant said.

Virat Kohli will lead India to the Cricket World Cup, beginning on May 30 in England and Wales.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli featured in a commercial alongside Rishabh Pant
  • Virat Kohli will lead India to the Cricket World Cup, beginning on May 30
  • Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were part of the recently concluded IPL 2019
