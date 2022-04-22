Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two of the modern-day greats and when in full flow, these two are a delight to watch. Kohli and Babar are vital cogs in batting lineups for their respective sides and the weight of expectations is on their shoulders whenever they walk out to the middle. Cover drive is a shot that both these batters are known for and fans keep on discussing on who has the better one between these two.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was also asked on who has the better cover drive between Kohli and Babar, and he went on to pick the former India skipper.

"Who has the best cover drive in the game - Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? Butter was asked on ESPNcricinfo's Polite Enquiries.

"I am going to say Virat Kohli," came his reply.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch had picked Kohli and Babar as masters of cover drive in modern-day cricket. During a Q&A session on Twitter, one Kolkata Knight Riders fan had asked Finch: "Aaron who do you think plays the best cover drive #AskKKR"

To this, Finch replied: "Virat Kohli and Babar Azam - it's an absolute treat watching the two of these guys play that shot."

In the Test rankings, Babar is currently at the fifth spot while Kohli is in 10th position.

In ODIs, Babar is at the top spot while Kohli is closely following him at the second position.

In the shortest format of the game, Babar is at the top spot while Kohli is in the 16th position.

Earlier this year, Babar had scored back-to-back tons against Australia in the final two ODIs of the three-match series.

Kohli had last scored an international ton in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and since then the three-figure mark has eluded the former India skipper.