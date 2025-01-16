Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continues to set new benchmarks in the world of sports media, having emerged as the most popular IPL team on social media for the fifth year in a row. As per social media analytics tools Social Insider and SEM Rush, with an impressive total engagement of 2 billion across Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, RCB has not only topped the charts but has done so with a 25% higher engagement than second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

This remarkable achievement is a testament to RCB's strong digital presence, which has seen a massive growth of 5 million followers across all social platforms-making it the fastest-growing team in the IPL on social media.

RCB's social media dominance extends beyond IPL boundaries. The team has cemented its place in the global sports landscape by ranking among the Top 5 most popular sports teams worldwide on Instagram in terms of engagement, trailing only giants like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The team has outpaced other iconic clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chennai Super Kings, solidifying its global appeal.

But RCB's success doesn't stop there. The team has also achieved an unprecedented 7.5 million followers on its WhatsApp broadcast channel, securing its position as the most followed IPL team on WhatsApp.

"It's all thanks to our 12th Man Army. Their energy and belief are evident in every game, whether felt in the stadium or through their unwavering digital support. They are at the core of everything we do, and seeing this kind of response motivates us to keep pushing forward, staying true to what we stand for, and continuing to give our best," said Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.



These milestones underscore RCB's unwavering connection with its fanbase, both in India and globally. The team's innovative approach to engaging with fans on social media has set a new standard in the IPL and beyond, ensuring that RCB remains at the forefront of the digital sports landscape.

RCB's success in social media engagement and follower growth is not just about numbers-it is a reflection of the deep connection and loyalty between the team and its millions of fans. As the IPL approaches another season, RCB's digital strategy and engagement continue to inspire, making the team a true leader in the digital age.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Advertisement