The stage is set for the highly anticipated International Masters League (IML), with the inaugural edition beginning from February 22nd to March 16th, 2025. Season 1 of the IML will witness the rekindling of rivalries, with all-time greats representing cricketing powerhouses like India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies. The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the IML matches.

The six participating teams will be captained by masters of the sport:

1. India: Sachin Tendulkar

2. West Indies: Brian Lara

3. Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara

4. Australia: Shane Watson

5. England: Eoin Morgan

6. South Africa: Jacques Kallis

Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, League Commissioner, IML, expressed his excitement about the league: "The International Masters League promises to showcase cricket in all its glory, as it brings together some of the finest players to ever grace the game."

About PMG Sports:

PMG Sports is India's leading sports marketing company. It was founded in 1985 under the leadership of cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar. With its expertise in sports marketing and strategic approach, PMG has created many long-lasting partnerships, delivering value for brands and sports properties alike. PMG pioneered sports content creation and media syndication in India and now operates under multiple verticals, including consulting, sponsorship, brand endorsements, content creation, and conceptualizing and executing IPs.

About SPORTFIVE:

SPORTFIVE is a global sports marketing agency that delivers customer-centric solutions based on trust and transparency, deep industry experience and global relationships, digital intelligence and innovation. SPORTFIVE strategically and creatively connects brands, rights holders, media platforms and fans to create and enable contemporary partnerships in sports. While creating and growing long-term value for all, SPORTFIVE often leads the sports business into the future through innovative digital solutions and strives to be the most progressive and respected partner in sports. Being at the centre of professional sport SPORTFIVE will use its unique position in order to make a positive contribution to sustainability and to live up to the social and economic duty and responsibility which sport and consequently all parties involved also have. SPORTFIVE operates with a global mindset and network of over 1,200 local experts based in 15 countries around the world, active in football, golf, esports, motorsport, handball, tennis, American football, basketball, ice hockey, rugby, the Olympics, and multi-sport events, among others.

SPORTFIVE's participation in the league will be undertaken through its UAE-based entity, SPORTFIVE Sports Management LLC, which will be a shareholder in the Indian company set up to operate the league.

About SRT Sports Management Private Ltd (SRTSM):

SRTSM was established by the Tendulkar family to serve as the exclusive representative of Sachin Tendulkar across social and commercial partnerships. The organization fosters impactful relationships between Sachin Tendulkar and like-minded partners, working closely with them to unlock value through shared objectives.

