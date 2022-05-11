Currently fourth in the IPL 2022 Points Table, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have registered 14 points in 12 games including seven wins and five defeats. The Faf du Plessis-led side are on a two-match unbeaten run with plenty of positives, and negatives, ahead of their upcoming game vs Punjab Kings (PBKS). Ahead of their match vs PBKS, the franchise had a intra-squad "table tennis clashathon " competition as a bonding exercise and the tournament saw Virat Kohli finish as runners-up with a surprise winner. The competition also saw some big clashes including Sanjay Bangar's win vs Harshal Patel.

The RCB coach came out on top and "embarassed" Harshal during the game.

"First game was pretty close and then I lost 4-11 in the second game", said Harshal in a video posted on RCB's YouTube page.

"I have embarassed myself enough today", he quipped.

Bangar's fairytale run came to an end in the semi-finals when he lost to Kohli.

The former RCB skipper entered the finale as the favourite but succumbed to a defeat against Ashish, the team's Bubble Integrity Manager.

Kohli will be aiming to bounce back to form in RCB's upcoming fixture vs PBKS on Friday, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The 33-year-old has been in poor batting form this year and was dismissed for his third golden duck this season as RCB defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He was sent packing on the first ball of the match itself, when he received a full delivery by Jagadeesha Suchith, on the pads. Kohli could only direct it to short midwicket where Kane Williamson took a simple catch.

It was also his sixth golden duck in IPL history.

During the ongoing season, Kohli has registered 216 runs in 12 matches, including a half-century.