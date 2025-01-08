Dhanashree Verma, wife of Indian cricket team star Yuzvendra Chahal, broke her silence on Wednesday night amid viral rumours of her divorce. Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree, a YouTuber, dance choreographer and dentist, who has participated in the reality show Jhalak Dheekha Ja, on August 8, 2020. The couple got married in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020 in Gurgaon. According to reports, Chahal removed all pictures with Dhanashree from social media, fuelling the rumours. However, Dhanashree continues to keep Chahal's pictures on social media, leaving their fans wondering.

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," Dhanashree wrote in a long post on her Instagram story.

"I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others.

"I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification."

On Tuesday, Chahal posted a cryptic message on Instagram which read: "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise." - Socrates

Earlier, on Saturday, Chahal posted another cryptic message on Instagram. "Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always," Chahal's Instagram story read.