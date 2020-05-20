Virat Kohli Is A "Dinosaur On The Loose" In Anushka Sharma's Hilarious Video
Updated: 20 May 2020 13:16 IST
Anushka Sharma shared an adorable video of Virat Kohli on Twitter.
Is that Virat Kohli or a Tyrannosaurus Rex? Anushka Sharma can't decide. © Twitter
Virat Kohli turned into a dinosaur in a hilarious video tweeted by wife and actor Anushka Sharma. In the video, Kohli can be seen walking funnily into the screen, with his arms held up in front of him, like a Tyrannosaurus Rex, before turning to the screen and letting out a primal scream. "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," Anushka Sharma captioned the hilarious video, before adding some dinosaur emojis.
Watch the video here:
I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose pic.twitter.com/mrYkICDApw— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spending quality time together amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
