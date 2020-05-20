Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Is A "Dinosaur On The Loose" In Anushka Sharma's Hilarious Video

Updated: 20 May 2020 13:16 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable video of Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Virat Kohli Is A "Dinosaur On The Loose" In Anushka Sharmas Hilarious Video
Is that Virat Kohli or a Tyrannosaurus Rex? Anushka Sharma can't decide. © Twitter

Virat Kohli turned into a dinosaur in a hilarious video tweeted by wife and actor Anushka Sharma. In the video, Kohli can be seen walking funnily into the screen, with his arms held up in front of him, like a Tyrannosaurus Rex, before turning to the screen and letting out a primal scream. "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," Anushka Sharma captioned the hilarious video, before adding some dinosaur emojis.

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spending quality time together amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Shows Off Extreme Weightlifting Skills, AB De Villiers Left In Awe. Watch Video
Virat Kohli Shows Off Extreme Weightlifting Skills, AB De Villiers Left In Awe. Watch Video
Virat Kohli Credits Throwdown Specialist For Indias Improvement Against Fast-Bowling
Virat Kohli Credits Throwdown Specialist For India's Improvement Against Fast-Bowling
Sunil Chhetri Target Of Racist Comment During Live Chat With Virat Kohli
Sunil Chhetri Target Of Racist Comment During Live Chat With Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Tells Tamim Iqbal What Goes Through His Mind While Chasing Targets
Virat Kohli Tells Tamim Iqbal What Goes Through His Mind While Chasing Targets
Watch: Virat Kohli Says His Father Refused To Bribe Cricket Official For His Selection
Watch: Virat Kohli Says His Father Refused To Bribe Cricket Official For His Selection
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.