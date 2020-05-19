Virat Kohli Shows Off Extreme Weightlifting Skills, AB De Villiers Left In Awe. Watch Video

Virat Kohli is utilising his time well in lockdown with weight training inside his home gym. The Indian captain on Tuesday shared a video of himself performing an impressive weightlifting exercise that left many astonished on Instagram. "Earn it. Don't demand it," Virat Kohli captioned the video. While fans flooded Virat Kohli's Instagram post with praising remarks, South African cricketer AB de Villiers grabbed everyone's attention with his comment.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate De Villiers posted a Flushed Face, Thumbs Up and Flexed Biceps emojis in the comments section.

De Villiers and Kohli's popularity among RCB fans is untouchable.

De Villiers said that he really enjoys playing for the franchise and has created friendships that he wouldn't want to leave.

"I really enjoy the franchise, the vibe, the people. You create friendships you don't want to leave. Then I started feeling that I actually want to play for RCB," said the South African.

De Villiers and Kohli have formed a strong bond on and off the field and both speak fondly of each other.

Recently, the South African batsman had likened the Indian skipper to tennis legend Roger Federer, while comparing Kohli's on-field rival Steve Smith to Rafael Nadal.

"It's a difficult one, but Virat is definitely the more natural ball-striker, there's no doubt about that," de Villiers said during his interaction on "Sports Hurricane".

"In tennis terms, I'd say he's more like a (Roger) Federer whereas Smith is like a (Rafael) Nadal. Smith is mentally very strong and figures out a way of scoring runs - he doesn't look natural, but he ends up writing records and doing amazing things at the crease," De Villers added.