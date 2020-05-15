Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

AB De Villiers Says He Would Love To Play For RCB For The "Rest Of My Life"

Updated: 15 May 2020 13:26 IST

AB de Villiers, along with Virat Kohli, has been an integral part of Royal Challengers Bangalore for a long time.

AB De Villiers Says He Would Love To Play For RCB For The "Rest Of My Life"
AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to stay with RCB for the rest of his life. © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans have a big reason to be happy. South African star AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to stay with the IPL franchise till he calls time on his career. In comments posted on RCB's official website, AB de Villiers, who has formed a lethal partnership with Kohli in previous IPL editions, said that he enjoys "the franchise, the vibe, the people" and would want to continue representing the franchise for the rest of his life. "Obviously, playing for Bangalore for the first three-four years, going into your fifth year, I realised I would love to play here for the rest of my life," RCB quoted AB de Villiers as saying to Pommie Mbangwa in an Instagram Live session.

The South African superstar joined the Bangalore franchise in 2011 and along with Kohli, soon became a fan favourite.

Individually and together, the two dominated bowlers but that still was not enough for the Royal Challengers Bangalore to win the IPL time, something that has eluded them till now.

But despite that De Villiers and Kohli's popularity among RCB fans is untouchable.

De Villiers said that he really enjoys playing for the franchise and has created friendships that he wouldn't want to leave.

"I really enjoy the franchise, the vibe, the people. You create friendships you don't want to leave. Then I started feeling that I actually want to play for RCB," said the South African.

AB de Villiers and Kohli have formed a strong bond on and off the field and both speak fondly of each other. Recently, the South African batsman had likened the Indian skipper to tennis legend Roger Federer, while comparing Kohli's on-field rival Steve Smith to Rafael Nadal.

"It's a difficult one, but Virat is definitely the more natural ball-striker, there's no doubt about that," de Villiers said during his interaction on "Sports Hurricane".

"In tennis terms, I'd say he's more like a (Roger) Federer whereas Smith is like a (Rafael) Nadal. Smith is mentally very strong and figures out a way of scoring runs - he doesn't look natural, but he ends up writing records and doing amazing things at the crease," De Villers added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers would like to play for RCB for the rest of his life
  • De Villiers and Kohli have formed a lethal partnership at RCB
  • De Villiers has become a fan favourite at RCB
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Or Steve Smith? One Is Like Roger Federer, The Other Rafael Nadal, Says AB de Villiers
Virat Kohli Or Steve Smith? One Is Like Roger Federer, The Other Rafael Nadal, Says AB de Villiers
"Should Stick To Bowling Googlies": KL Rahuls Funny Take On Yuzvendra Chahals TikTok Videos
"Should Stick To Bowling Googlies": KL Rahul's Funny Take On Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok Videos
AB De Villiers Rubbishes Reports Of Being Approached By Cricket South Africa To Lead Side
AB De Villiers Rubbishes Reports Of Being Approached By Cricket South Africa To Lead Side
Coronavirus: Azhar Ali To Auction Bat With Which He Hit Historic Triple-Century To Raise Funds
Coronavirus: Azhar Ali To Auction Bat With Which He Hit Historic Triple-Century To Raise Funds
"Been Asked By Cricket South Africa To Lead Team Again": AB De Villiers
"Been Asked By Cricket South Africa To Lead Team Again": AB De Villiers
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.