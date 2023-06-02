With less than week left for the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, star India batter Virat Kohli hit the nets on Friday to get into his groove ahead of the all-important clash against Australia. Kohli had a brilliant season with the bat in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, where he scored 639 runs in 14 matches with the help of two centuries. The 34-year-old has been in excellent form of late with the bat. He will look to carry forward that form in the WTC final against Australia.

"Focus. Virat Kohli is getting into the groove ahead of the #WTC23 Final," the ICC captioned a post on Twitter.

Focus



Virat Kohli is getting into the groove ahead of the #WTC23 Final pic.twitter.com/6BbS1CcNbN — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2023

The BCCI also shared some pictures from India's training session at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club in East Sussex on Friday.

India had finished runners-up in 2022 after losing the WTC final to Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton two years ago.

India won't play any warm-up game as the English County Championship is on and also this being an ICC event, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is under no obligation to arrange practice matches for the visiting team.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.