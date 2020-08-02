It was Edgbaston, 2018, England batted first and fell for 287. India got off to a good start in their first innings, with an unbeaten opening partnership of 50 runs between Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. Then Sam Curran got two quick wickets, and in came Virat Kohli. The last time the India captain had visited England, he had a torrid time, so all eyes were on him. James Anderson -- his tormentor-in-chief in 2014 -- had bowled seven straight overs leading up to this point, but he decided to keep going, looking to sniff out India's top batsman early. One of modern cricket's biggest rivalries was on. But this time, despite giving a few chances, Kohli survived a fascinating duel and scored a majestic 149. He went on to enjoy a good series individually, scoring another century and a few fifties, even as India were trounced 4-1.

Anderson, who had questioned Kohli's ability to play the moving ball in England before India's visit in 2018, applauded the Indian skipper for coming back "a completely different player" and said playing against him during England's scheduled Test tour of India next year will be difficult challenge.

"It's always tough bowling against batsmen of that quality," Anderson said on the Test Match Special podcast.

"Obviously, I've had some success against him in 2014 and then he came back a completely different player in 2018 and it was incredible," said the veteran pacer, who recently became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets.

"It will be a tough battle in that respect, but that's something I do enjoy against the best players. As a bowler, you want to get the best players out," he said.

"I just felt he left the ball really well. The first time he came over, when I was bowling an outswinger, he might chase it early on, so that brought the edge and the slips into play," said the 38-year-old.

"I just felt like he left a lot better and he was a lot more patient. He waited for you to come to him because he's very strong off his legs, he got more off that shot," Anderson said.

"And once he got any start, he played a bit more expansively. His all-round game, both his mental approach and his technique, was that little bit better."

The admiration and respect, of course, is mutual.

After Anderson reached the 600-wicket mark, Kohli hailed him as one of the best bowlers he has faced.

"Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced," the India captain had tweeted.