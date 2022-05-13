Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli on Friday became the first batter to complete 6,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The right-handed batter achieved the feat in the ongoing game against Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium. The former RCB skipper brought up 6,500 runs in his 220th game in the cash-rich league. In the ongoing contest, Kohli brought up the feat in the opening over of RCB's innings bowled by Harpreet Brar.

Before this game, Kohli had 6,499 runs in 219 games at an average of 36.31 in the IPL.

The batter's best performance in the league had come in 2016 where he scored 973 runs. In that particular season, Kohli smashed four centuries, helping RCB reach the final. In the summit clash, the side came up short against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Talking about the ongoing season, Kohli started off batting at No.3 and he had registered two back-to-back ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad.

After that, Kohli started opening for the franchise and in the game against Gujarat Titans, he played a knock of 58 runs off 53 balls. In the next game against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli scored 30 runs off 33 balls.

Before RCB's last game against SRH, Kohli needed just one run to reach 6,500 runs, but he fell on the very first ball of the game bowled by Jagadeesha Suchith.

The batter would hope to return to his fluent self in order to help RCB reach the playoffs stage.

Talking about international cricket, Kohli had last scored an international ton in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh and since then, the three-figure mark has eluded him.