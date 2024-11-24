Young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up a special century as India took the driving seat in the ongoing Perth Test against Australia on Day 3. Jaiswal, who concluded the second day's play with 90 runs under his belt, didn't take much time to score the next 10, bringing up his 4th Test century on Sunday. As the entire Optus Stadium in Perth stood up and took notice of Jaiswal's heroic show, how the talented batter brought up his hundred said it all about his mindset.

Jaiswal, batting on 95, hit a stunning six against Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, upper-cutting his bouncer to the boundary rope behind the stumps. Here's the video:

India great Sunil Gavaskar, working as a pundit and commentator on Star SPorts, labelled Yashasvi "special" following his performance during India's second inning against Australia in Perth.

"This boy's is special, He really is special. Looking at where he's come from and the way he's been batting, the way he's been handling fame, it's not easy sometimes to handle fame. Against England, he scored more than 700 runs in five test matches, two double-hundreds earlier in the year. And he looks so hungry for runs, which is what you want as a batter. A lot of us were told, get a hundred. I think he says, I want to get a 150 or 200. He's hungry for runs, and that's exactly what Indian cricket needs," Gavaskar was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

Gavaskar went on to add that Yashasvi has the cricketing world at his feet.

"A left-hander who at the top of the order can create problems for the bowlers, whether they're Australian, English, whatever, because he brings a completely different perspective. He likes to play his shots. He's not one of those really ultra-watchful batters. He'll play his shots. Some of the shots that he played off Mitchell Starc tell you the confidence that he has. So clearly, I think, Yashasvi Jaiswal, he has the cricketing world at his feet," he added.