Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is working as a commentator in the Perth Test between India and Australia, lost his cool in the commentary box on Sunday. Gavaskar spotted the word 'Bharat Army' written on Indian flags during the Day 3 of the Perth Test and the sight left him fuming. The batting great decided to remind everyone that any sort of writing on the Indian flag is against the rules. Gavaskar even said that the fans doing so, "aren't really Indians".

"I know that in India it's not accepted. I don't think these [fans] are really Indians. I'm not too sure how many of them have Indian passports, so they probably don't understand the value, the relevance, the importance of the Indian flag," Gavaskar said while doing commentary on ABC Sport.

Sunil Gavaskar said, "I would request the Bharat Army not to have their group's name on the India flag. Design a new flag of your own. If you design a new flag of your own, I will myself wear it with great pleasure". (ABC Sport). pic.twitter.com/slmpMFcp5u — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2024

According to Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, there "shall be no lettering upon the national flag" of India.

The rule further states that: "The national flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material."

Gavaskar went on a fiery rant in the commentary box, saying the 'Bharat Army' people should remove the lettering from the flags. For the next time, they were asked to create their own flags and avoid repeating this mistake.

"All Indians, including me, are very grateful for the support that they bring to the Indian cricket team wherever the Indian cricket team is playing. We are really, really thankful and grateful for that, but I would request them not to have their group's name on the India flag," he added.

"Design a new flag of your own. If you design a new flag of your own, I will myself wear it with great pleasure," said Gavaskar.