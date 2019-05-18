Virat Kohli, who is just days away from flying out to England to participate in the cricket World Cup, shared a throwback picture on his Instagram account on Friday. Virat Kohli asked his fans to guess the city in the picture and his fans happily obliged. Virat Kohli's selfie clicked at the Old Town Square in Czech Republic's capital city Prague got more than two million likes and about 24,000 people replied to the Indian skipper's question. However, it was none other than Yuvraj Singh who came with an answer that will surely tickle your funny bone. "#FlashbackFriday Hey guys can you guess this city?," Virat Kohli wrote. "Looks like kotkapura??? @harbhajan3 what do u think?," Yuvraj Singh replied.

Photo Credit: Instagram @virat.kohli

Interestingly, Kot Kapura is a historic city in the state of Punjab and has a large cotton market.

Coming back to cricket, Virat Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to make it to the playoffs in the recently-concluded season, while Mumbai Indians, Yuvraj Singh's team, lifted their record fourth title.

Kohli's next assignment is to lead the Indian cricket team at World Cup 2019 to be played in England and Wales, starting May 30.

India are the number two ranked ODI side in the world, and have among the most well-rounded outfits in the tournament, alongside the hosts England.

It will be the first fixture of a World Cup where all 10 teams will play each other in the group phase ahead of the knockout stages that will culminate with a final at Lord's in northwest London on July 14.

England and Wales have previously staged Cricket World Cups in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999.