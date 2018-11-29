Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Relationship Advice From Harbhajan Singh

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma always keep the Internet buzzing with their chemistry and adorable photos. Most of their photos uploaded on their official social media accounts, receive thousands of likes, retweets and give couple goals. However, Harbhajan Singh has a relationship advice for the Indian cricket captain and his Bollywood actress wife. In a chat show - No Filter Neha - with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, Harbhajan Singh spoke about ups and downs in his life and also gave relationship advice to some of the cricketer-celebrity couples.

Enjoyed the conversation with @NehaDhupia #nehanofilter listen to the whole interview here https://t.co/pItotN7Vnz full on masti pic.twitter.com/Ok9AIiFBwt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 29, 2018

During the show, Neha Dhupia had asked Harbhajan to give relationship advice to celebrity couples.

"There will be tough times in marriage, So, stay with each other, bear with each other, of course, it is gonna get better the more you understand each other," Harbhajan advised Kohli and Anushka.

Harbhajan also had advice for Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge among others.

While Harbhajan told Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to spend some time together, he advised Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge to spend some time away from each other.

Harbhajan, who played his last ODI in Mumbai in 2015, also spoke about how Yuvraj helped him to get in contact with Geeta Basra and how the former wooed her for 10 months.

"I saw her in one of her posters, and I asked Yuvraj, who is this girl," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan further added that after India had won the World Cup in 2007, he had messaged Geeta but didn't get any reply.

"I would like to meet you for coffee, but she didn't reply," Harbhajan added.

The Indian spinner recalled the time when Geeta messaged him for a couple of IPL ticket for her driver and since then how things panned out between the two of them.

"It took me around 8-9 months and then she said, 'let's give it a go'," the Indian cricketer said.