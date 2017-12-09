Zaheer Khan, On Honeymoon In Maldives, Trolled By Sania Mirza

Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge are currently on their honeymoon in the Maldives. The newlyweds have been sharing stunning photos from their luxury private island resort. One such photo of Zaheer, put up on Instagram by Sagarika, attracted the attention of tennis star Sania Mirza. In the photo, Zaheer is relaxing on a hammock by the sea. "Looks like he is honeymooning alone," commented Sania, drawing plenty of laughs from fans.

View ?? A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Dec 7, 2017 at 4:28am PST

Mrs enjoying the setting sun A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:03am PST

?? A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:27am PST

The duo opted for a court marriage on November 23, which was followed by a grand reception for Bollywood biggies and Zaheer's Team India colleagues on 27th November in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

Zaheer had announced his engagement to Sagarika Ghatge on Twitter in April this year. Sagarika had come into the limelight following her starring role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the movie.

Zaheer's expertise with the ball made him indispensable to the Indian side. He played a major role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph with 21 wickets in the tournament.

But as his career wore on, fitness issues crept into his game. Zaheer had to miss a lot of games through injury and, at the back end of his career, lost quite a bit of pace too.

However, the left-arm fast bowler managed to reinvent himself, and with his guile and smartness foxed the batsmen many a times. Zaheer's cricketing brain was always a big asset to him and that was acknowledged when he was appointed captain of the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League 2016 season.

Zaheer was also in the running to become India's bowling consultant but that didn't go as planned.

Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2015, having played 92 Tests with 311 wickets. He took 282 ODI wickets in 200 matches. He also played 17 Twenty20 Internationals for India.

(With inputs from IANS)