Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday. The cricketer-actor pair had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma don't shy away to express their love for each other on the social media and have credited one another for success in their respective fields on time and again. On Virat Kohli's 31st birthday on November 5, Anushka Sharma had explained what makes him a good leader.

"This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love. I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time," Anushka had tweeted.

"Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love," she added.

Fans flooded the social media with heartwarming wishes for Virat and Anushka on their big day.

Kohli had celebrated his 31st birthday with wife Anushka in Bhutan, where they experienced a "simple and pure human connection" with a local family.

The Indian captain said such escapes are the only way he and Anushka can preserve their "own space".

"We loved going to treks and interacting with people. On a daily basis you don't get to interact with people," Kohli said in an interview.

"There we would go on bike rides and in between meet some local people and talk to them. It was beautiful, it was like getting back to being human beings before we became famous."

Kohli will be in action later in the day when India take on the West Indies in the third and final T20 International at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.