Karanveer Kaushal Scores First Double Century Of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karanveer Kaushal of Uttarakhand became the first-ever batsman to hit a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy . He achieved the feat during a Plate Group match against Sikkim on Saturday. During his stay in the middle, Kaushal scored 202 off 135 balls at a strike rate of 149.62, hitting 18 boundaries and nine sixes. Kaushal along with his opening partner, Vineet Saxena (100 runs of 133 balls), powered Uttarakhand to 366 for two in 50 overs. Kaushal reached his half-century off 38 balls and then notched up his century off 71 balls. He then reached the 150-run mark on the 101th ball. Kaushal took only 31 more balls to reach the 200-run mark. However, it was Mandup Bhutia of Sikkim who dismissed Kaushal in the 47th over.

Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's 187 for Mumbai was the previous highest score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rahane had made that during a match against Maharashtra in 2007-08.

Meanwhile, Kaushal and Vineet Saxena strung together a opening wicket stand of 296 runs to register the highest opening stand in List A cricket in India.

The previous record of 277 runs was held by Shikhar Dhawan and Aakash Chopra in 2007-08, playing for Delhi.

The 27-year-old Kaushal now has 467 runs in seven matches at an average of 77.83 and strike-rate of 122.24.

On the match front, Uttarakhand beat Sikkim by 199 runs as the latter could muster only 167/6 in 50 runs.

In the Plate Group, Uttarakhand are fighting against Bihar for the top spot. Uttarakhand have 24 points, two points behind Bihar, with both teams having one match each remaining.

The team that tops the group will qualify for the quarterfinals. Uttarakhand will next play Arunachal Pradesh, and Bihar will face Mizoram, on October 8.