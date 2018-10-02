 
Yuvraj Singh Shines As Punjab Beat Railways By 58 Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Updated: 02 October 2018 22:55 IST

Yuvraj Singh's cautious 121-ball knock was laced with six boundaries and five hits over the fence.

Yuvraj scored 96 runs in Vijay Hazare trophy. (File picture) © AFP

Yuvraj Singh missed out on a century as Punjab defeated Railways by 58 runs via VJD method in the Elite Group A clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Opting to bat first, Punjab were off to a solid start as opener Shubman Gill (53) scored a 39-ball fifty before being dismissed by off-spinner Madhur Khatri. Unperturbed by the dismissal, Yuvraj Singh steadied Punjab's innings as he played a calculated knock scoring 96 runs. His cautious 121-ball knock was laced with six boundaries and five hits over the fence. Later, middle-order batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann (101) notched up a brilliant century to help Punjab post 284/6. For Railways, medium-pacer Chandrakant Sakure returned with the figures of 3/85.

In reply, Railways were bowled out 210 runs. Skipper and opener Saurabh Wakaskar (104) was the lone warrior for the team. Apart from Wakaskar, no other player could score more than 30 runs.

For Punjab, leg spinner Mayank Markande was the pick of the bowlers. He returned the figures of three for 40. By virtue of this victory, Punjab

registered their third win out of the six matches they have played in the tournament.

Punjab are currently fourth in the Elite Group A standings with 14 points while Mumbai are on top with 26.

Yuvraj made his last appearance on the international circuit against the Windies on June 30, 2017 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The 36-year-old has played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India.

In the longest format of the game, Yuvraj has amassed 1,900 runs at an average of 33.92. He averages 36.55 in ODIs and a little over 28 in T20Is.

Comments
Topics : Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh's cautious 121-ball knock was laced with six boundaries
  • Railways were bowled out 210 runs
  • Saurabh Wakaskar (104) was the lone warrior for Railways
