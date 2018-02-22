 
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra Outplay Delhi, Saurashtra Beat Baroda To Enter Semis

Updated: 22 February 2018 19:49 IST

The two winners will face-off in the second semifinals while Karnataka and Maharashtra will face each other in the first

Rishabh Pant's 38 went in vain as Delhi lost to Andhra in quarters of Vijay Hazare trophy © PTI

A disciplined all-round effort helped Andhra outplay Delhi by six wickets in the fourth quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare trophy at the Palam A Stadium here on Thursday. Put in to bat, the Andhra bowlers, especially Duvvarapu Siva Kumar (4/29) overpowered the Delhi batsmen and did not allowed them any latitude at the crease. Apart from wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (38) and middle-order batsman Dhruv Shorey (21), no other batsman rose to the occasion and Delhi got bundled out for 111 in 32.1 overs.

For Andhra, Bhargav Bhatt (3/28) also contributed handsomely with the ball.

In reply, Andhra started off on a dull note losing two wickets in four overs but opener Ashwin Hebbar (38) along with middle-order batsmen Ricky Bhui (36) and Bodapati Sumanth (25) played sensibly and made sure their team overhauled the target to advance.

In the third quarter-final match, Saurashtra defeated Baroda by three wickets.

Put in to bat, Baroda made 247/8 in their allotted 50 overs with Krunal Pandya (61) playing a crucial role. In reply, Saurashtra, chased down the target in the 49th over.

Avi Barot scored 81 runs while middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara made 40 runs and Aarpit Vasavada scored 45 runs.

For Baroda, Atit Sheth was the lone successful bowler, scalping three wickets for 38 runs.

With this result, Maharashtra will face Karnataka on Saturday and Andhra will take on Saurashtra on Sunday in the semi-finals.

Topics : Krunal Pandya Rishabh Pant Cricket
Highlights
  • Andhra will play Saurashtra in the semi-finals
  • Maharashtra will face Karnataka in the last four match
  • Both the semi-final matches will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla ground
