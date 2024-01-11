Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika turned 3 on Thursday. While Vamika has travelled to a number of foreign tours with her parents, both Kohli and Anushka have made it a point to not post pictures of the child on social media. Back in 2021, Kohli revealed the reason behind their decision. After Vamika's birth, Kohli revealed the good news on his Instagram and a fan asked about if he will be showing a glimpse of the bday. However, Kohli replied - “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who is making a comeback to T20I setup for the first time since the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, will miss the opener of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

The T20I series between India and Afghanistan will kick off on January 11 in Mohali; the second game will be played on January 14 in Indore; and the series will conclude on January 17 in Bengaluru.

Head coach Rahul Dravid in the pre-match press conference confirmed that Kohli will miss the opener due to personal reasons and stated that Yashasvi Jaiswal will open for India with captain Rohit Sharma. Alongside India's batting stalwart, Rohit also made a return to the squad and will lead the side in the opening match in Mohali.

However, the head coach confirmed that the batting stalwart will feature in the last two matches of the T20I series.

India's head coach revealed that while India would only play one T20I series before the T20 World Cup in 2024, the success of players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will factor into the team selection for the tournament.

India's Squad for three T20Is against Afghanistan:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

