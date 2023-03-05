Pakistan star all-rounder Shadab Khan, who got married in January this year, has had a mediocre performance so far in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. When asked by a journalist if his marriage has any role to play in the dip in his form, the player smartly tackled the question. He kept his cool and answered with a smile that his marriage has nothing to take from that and added that it could be his finger injury, from which he has not completely recovered, might be one of the reasons for his lack of form.

Shadab, who captains Islamabad United in the ongoing PSL, has been decent with the ball, picking six wickets across as many games this season. However, with the bat, he is yet to make an impact.

"Performance itni achi nahi hain lekin uska shadi se koi taluk nahi hain (The performance is not good but it has nothing to do with my marriage). You guys know I'm making a return after an injury and my finger has not recovered entirely," said Shadab while responding to the journalist's query.

"It has recovered but the pain and swelling is still there, so maybe that could be one of the reasons. However, this shouldn't be an excuse, but it (the dip in form) has nothing to do with my marriage," he added.

Performance has nothing to do with married life - Shadab Khan#PSL8 #ShadabKhan pic.twitter.com/PJMZyXHMX8 — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 2, 2023

In January, Shadab had announced his marriage to former leg-spinner and current head coach Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. The all-rounder had taken to social media to make the announcement while he also requested for the privacy of his family and his wife.

"Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my wife's and our families. Prayers and love for all," said Shadab while sharing a detailed note that also included the player's request to keep his family members "out of public light".

