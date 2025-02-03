The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has recalled his first interaction with Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of British band Coldplay. Martin and his fellow band members were in India recently for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. Coldplay performed in Mumbai for three straight days, before wrapping up their tour with two concerts in Ahmedabad. During a recent interaction, Shukla made a hilarious revelation, saying that he didn't knew who Martin was when he first met him.

"I didn't know who Chris Martin was, I never met him. I knew there was a band, but I didn't know who he was. Sachin Tendulkar held a programme for his foundation, that's why I went there. I wouldn't have imagined that they would come here. I was introduced to him there," Shukla said on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel.

Shukla also recalled meeting Martin's father. He revealed: "His father was sitting, and I asked him, 'I haven't met you, what is your introduction?' He said, 'I'm Chris Martin's father'. Then I asked, 'Where is Chris Martin?' He replied that he was sitting next to me. Then I met him."

Participated in a program of Sachin Tendulkar foundation where got to meet Chris Martin of coldplay band and his father. #coldplay pic.twitter.com/UfWyNFoKaM — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 22, 2025

Shukla also attended Coldplay's concert and shared his honest experience. While he admitted that he didn't understand the music, the energy and the ambience at the concerned impressed him.

"It was very good. I didn't follow the music, so I couldn't understand the songs. I'm not lying. But the rhythm and the lighting were very impressive. The vibes were very strong-positive vibes, strong. And he was a very nice person," Shukla admitted.

Martin was accompanied by his girlfriend, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, throughout Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour in India. The couple also took a holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh 2025.