South Africa hammered England by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test of their three-match series at the iconic Lord's in London. South Africa's bowlers blew the Englishmen away as the Dean Elgar-led side wrapped up proceedings inside three days. With the win, South Africa have consolidated their position atop the World Test Championship points table. With six wins in eight matches in the current cycle, the Proteas have 72 points and a points percentage of 75. England, with 31.37 percentage of points won, remain 7th, with their already bleak hopes of reaching the final getting even bleaker.

Australia are currently second, having win 70 per cent of the points on offer to them, and are followed by Sri Lanka (53.33) and India (52.08).

Pakistan are fifth with 51.85 percentage of points, followed by West Indies (50) and England.

New Zealand (25.93) and Bangladesh (13.33) round off the rest of the table.

In the match at Lord's, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl. The decision proved fruitful as they bowled England out for 165. Kagiso Rabada shone, picking up a five-wicket haul.

Then a half-century from Sarel Erwee and crucial lower order runs from Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje helped South Africa post 326 in return.

But it took them less than a day to bowl England out for a second time, as the hosts folded for 149. Nortje claimed three wickets, while Rabada, Jansen and Maharaj took two each.

The second Test will begin on August 25 in Manchester.